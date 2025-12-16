Schools change lesson times due to public transport timetable

Countless parents have been expressing their displeasure to the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper since Monday! The cause of the uproar: the changed timetables due to the opening of the Koralm Railway. Some examples: Many pupils from Villach now have to get up 20 minutes earlier to catch the bus to Landskron secondary school - but they have to wait 15 minutes at the main station for their connecting bus. If they take the later bus, they arrive at the bus stop two minutes before the bell rings.