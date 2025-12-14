Bundesliga in the ticker
3:1 after 0:1! Austria turn around hit against Sturm Graz
17th round of the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Vienna host Sturm Graz. We report live - see ticker below. The score is currently 1:1! Tip: Get the Sky Sport subscription at a special price with Krone+.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Vienna-Favoriten is the venue for a clash between two clubs whose consistency this year has manifested itself above all in constant ups and downs. Austria are only in seventh place, but are just one point off fourth place (Rapid). "We want to finish this year on a positive note," said coach Stephan Helm. "We're hovering around the top teams in the league, but it's obvious that we're two or three points off the pace," said the Burgenland native, who expects a close game against Sturm. Sanel Saljic and Konstantin Aleksa, who have been ill recently, are fit again.
Jürgen Säumel may be facing his last game as Sturm coach at Graz, who are two points behind Salzburg. "Full focus on Austria, we want to give it everything we've got," said the 41-year-old. Goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, whose loan expires at the end of the year, will definitely play his last match for the "Blackies". "I've felt extremely comfortable here. That's why I really want to finish this term with a win," explained the Dane. Sturm have been waiting for a win in six matches against the "Veilchen". Their last win came in the Cup at the beginning of February 2024, while their last victory in the championship dates back to 30 July 2023. The last three games have all gone to Violett, although Sturm are currently the strongest team in the league away from home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
