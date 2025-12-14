3:1 after 0:1! Austria turn around hit against Sturm Graz

Jürgen Säumel may be facing his last game as Sturm coach at Graz, who are two points behind Salzburg. "Full focus on Austria, we want to give it everything we've got," said the 41-year-old. Goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, whose loan expires at the end of the year, will definitely play his last match for the "Blackies". "I've felt extremely comfortable here. That's why I really want to finish this term with a win," explained the Dane. Sturm have been waiting for a win in six matches against the "Veilchen". Their last win came in the Cup at the beginning of February 2024, while their last victory in the championship dates back to 30 July 2023. The last three games have all gone to Violett, although Sturm are currently the strongest team in the league away from home.