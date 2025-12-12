Thanks to mom and dad
Attacker pays ex-Rapid striker Burgstaller €50,000!
Ex-Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller, who was attacked and seriously injured in front of a disco in Vienna on December 14, 2024, has been paid €50,000 by his attacker!
This was announced today by Klaus Ainedter, the 24-year-old's legal representative. The two parties to the dispute had reached a conditional settlement at the beginning of December in damages proceedings brought by Burgstaller at the Vienna Regional Court for Civil Matters (ZRS).
"The settlement was not revoked by the other party. Therefore, the first partial payment was fulfilled by my client," announced Ainedter on Friday afternoon. "I cannot contradict this," said Nikolaus Rosenauer, Burgstaller's legal representative.
Attorney for the attacker: "All's well that ends well!"
The 24-year-old had undertaken at the ZRS to pay 50,000 euros within 14 days with the financial support of his parents. A further 5800 euros must be paid by January 31, 2028. "With the second partial payment within the next two years, the matter is settled and all parties involved can finally put an end to the incident. All's well that ends well," summarized Ainedter.
His client had punched Burgstaller in the face early in the morning for no good reason. The footballer fell as a result, hit his head on the edge of the sidewalk and suffered a fractured skull. This was associated with bruising of the cerebral cortex in the area of both frontal lobes and in the area of the left cerebellum, which was associated with bleeding between the meninges. In addition, there was trauma-induced left-sided sensorineural hearing loss.
Altercation had no footballing background
Last March, the Burgstaller attacker was sentenced to 16 months' conditional imprisonment for grievous bodily harm at the Regional Court for Criminal Matters. During the main hearing, Ainedter handed the former striker 4,200 euros in pain and suffering compensation. Burgstaller, who has since retired from active sport, also claimed medical expenses, further compensation for pain and suffering and loss of earnings for three and a half months due to the injury under civil law.
There was apparently no sporting or footballing background to the attack. The 24-year-old was allegedly unaware that the person he hit was an SK Rapid striker. Burgstaller announced the end of his career in May 2025. He now works as a youth coach at SK Rapid.
