Government to raffle off our tax money from fall 2026

The Ministry of Finance is currently working a lot on the Gambling Act and has apparently acquired a taste for it itself. "In order to create incentives for taking digital receipts, a receipt lottery will be introduced throughout Austria from fall 2026," explains Marterbauer. This is intended to "strengthen the receipt culture" and prevent too many sales from bypassing the cash register. From the Ministry of Finance's point of view, however, this is probably to be feared, as the obligation to print out receipts will now be abolished. The government hopes that this incentive will generate more revenue and reduce the black market.