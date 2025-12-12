First victory for Vonn since 2018 – and what a victory it was

Puchner "mega-happy"

Puchner had taken the top position with number 14 before Vonn arrived shortly afterwards. Puchner was able to rely on her skis, especially at the top in the gliding section. "I realized I had a brutal drive. I also realized that I could go really far in the jumps. I was mega-happy at the finish when I saw the one." And dryly: "Lindsey then went one better." Cornelia Hütter (+1.42), comebacker Nina Ortlieb (+1.68) and Ariane Rädler (+1.74) in sixth, tenth and eleventh rounded off a strong ÖSV team result. Another downhill is on the program on Saturday (10:45 am).