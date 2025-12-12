ÖSV duo on the podium
First victory for Vonn since 2018 – and what a victory it was
Lindsey Vonn has returned to the top step of the World Cup podium after more than seven years! The 41-year-old American was in a league of her own in the downhill in St. Moritz, relegating the two ÖSV ladies Magdalena Egger (+0.98) and Mirjam Puchner (+1.16) to second and third place.
"I was surprised by the time. I thought I had made a few mistakes," Vonn admitted in the ORF interview. However, there was little to see of it, as the 2010 Olympic champion was 1.16 seconds ahead of Puchner in the finish area. Even before the race, Vonn said that she felt fitter than ever, and her run on Friday confirmed her excellent form,
The result:
It is Vonn's first World Cup victory since March 14, 2018, when she won a downhill in Aare. She retired a year later and made her comeback in the pre-Olympic season with Milan/Cortina in mind. Highlights there were fourth and sixth place in St. Anton and second place in the super-G at the season finale in Sun Valley. During last summer's preparation, she brought Aksel Lund Svindal on board and into her coaching team, saying that the former Norwegian ski star had "opened her eyes" in many respects.
Red-white-red surprise
The 24-year-old Magdalena Egger provided a surprise. The Vorarlberg native raced to second place with bib number 27 - her best World Cup result to date. "It's incredible, I don't know what to say," beamed Egger at the finish. "We did exactly what we set out to do." The result was "actually unbelievable".
Puchner "mega-happy"
Puchner had taken the top position with number 14 before Vonn arrived shortly afterwards. Puchner was able to rely on her skis, especially at the top in the gliding section. "I realized I had a brutal drive. I also realized that I could go really far in the jumps. I was mega-happy at the finish when I saw the one." And dryly: "Lindsey then went one better." Cornelia Hütter (+1.42), comebacker Nina Ortlieb (+1.68) and Ariane Rädler (+1.74) in sixth, tenth and eleventh rounded off a strong ÖSV team result. Another downhill is on the program on Saturday (10:45 am).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.