A turning point: Koralm line officially opened

New timetables from Sunday

After the opening weekend, the Koralmbahn will start regular operations. But why does passenger service actually start on December 14? It's simple: on this day, timetables will be changed throughout Europe - the best opportunity to put the new line into operation. After all, it is the starting point for a veritable timetable revolution that will encompass large parts of Austria. ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä speaks of "epochal changes".