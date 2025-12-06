Justice not responsible
Ex-husband keeps Lily (8) and Noah (6) in Egypt
Liza Ulitzka is desperate. Her ex-husband has gone into hiding in Egypt with both children. At the beginning of December, the second shock: the local justice system does not consider itself responsible: Prosecution is "inadmissible for legal reasons".
The toys are still where Lily (8) and Noah (6) left them in the children's room in July. At the start of the summer vacation, they set off with their father to Egypt - his family's home country - for three weeks. But Lily and Noah never came back. Since then, there has been no trace of the children - both Austrian citizens.
Liza Ulitzka is desperate and speaks of kidnapping. She and her husband are now divorced and she has sole custody. But the Austrian state does not feel responsible.
He said to me: 'You've lost everything. At that moment, I realized that he would never bring her back. The feeling is worse than dying.
Die zweifache Mutter Liza Ulitzka
A life between cultures
But let's get back to the story: initially, the life of Liza Ulitzka and her husband resembled a picture-book family between cultures. In 2011, the Viennese journalist met the budding dentist in Egypt during the Arab Spring protests. The common struggle united them. Marriage. Move to Austria. Own dental practice and two children. Until the year 2023.
Gradually more radical
In an interview with Die Krone, Ulitzka describes how her husband gradually slipped into a rigid religious fervor. Preachers, prayers, guidelines, prohibitions. Even cartoon characters with pigs were forbidden. The daughter was no longer allowed to wear shorts. Everyday routines were religiously charged. One sentence from her husband particularly stuck in the Viennese woman's mind: "You must obey God - and I am your God on this earth."
Man as God on earth and Bible burning
Another low point: a planned Bible burning in the garden. By then it was clear that normal interaction was no longer possible. The situation escalated further. After an argument, the police had to intervene and ordered her to leave. At the end of last year, the Viennese woman - now alone with the children - started divorce proceedings. Nevertheless, she held on to the hope of settling the separation without years of war. "I wanted it to be fair and bearable for the children," says Ulitzka.
In spring 2025, a vacation arrangement was agreed in court: Three weeks with the father in Egypt with his family, returning on July 19. Ulitzka had reservations, but made the agreement anyway because she didn't want any further escalation. A mistake, as it turned out. Since then, there has been no trace of the children. Ulitzka: "I flew to Egypt several times. I only came up against a wall of silence."
No Austrian jurisdiction
The divorce has now been finalized. The court awarded her sole custody. With the judgment and new hope in her luggage, she filed a complaint for child abduction. Now the shock: on December 1, 2025, she receives a letter from the Vienna public prosecutor's office. The investigation was dropped. Reason: The children had "already been in Egypt at the time of the withdrawal of custody"; the "concealment by an Egyptian national in Egypt" therefore did not fall under Austrian jurisdiction.
Ulitzka no longer understands the world: "So the state doesn't seem to care about two Austrian children in Egypt. Now the Egyptian authorities are my last hope of ever seeing my children again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.