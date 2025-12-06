Ex-husband keeps Lily (8) and Noah (6) in Egypt

Man as God on earth and Bible burning

Another low point: a planned Bible burning in the garden. By then it was clear that normal interaction was no longer possible. The situation escalated further. After an argument, the police had to intervene and ordered her to leave. At the end of last year, the Viennese woman - now alone with the children - started divorce proceedings. Nevertheless, she held on to the hope of settling the separation without years of war. "I wanted it to be fair and bearable for the children," says Ulitzka.