Odermatt the favorite in Beaver Creek

One way or another: Austria's downhill skiers are chasing their first victory in a World Cup downhill since March 2023 on the "bird of prey slope". The hottest ÖSV iron in the supreme discipline of the alpine skiers is Vincent Kriechmayr. Although a super-G is not a downhill, the ÖSV speed squad proved that they are in good form with second to fourth places for Kriechmayr, Raphael Haaser and Stefan Babinsky in Copper Mountain. The winner there is also the favorite: Switzerland's Marco Odermatt has already stood on the podium seven times in Beaver Creek and has already won three super-Gs there. But he too is still waiting for a downhill victory in Beaver Creek.