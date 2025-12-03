Poisoner: less punishment for murder attempts

Defendant says only one sentence

The guilty verdict for these cinematic acts is already legally binding. However, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict on three of the 16 charges. These were purely formal errors. As a result, the young woman from Lower Austria is now back in the dock in front of the lay judges. This time it is "only" three counts of defamation. Bernadette H. had already pleaded guilty to these in the first trial. Now she says exactly one sentence: "I'm sorry."