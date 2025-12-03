Victim is blind
Poisoner: less punishment for murder attempts
First Bernadette H. poisoned her partner, then she cut his wrist. Finally, she blamed him for an attempted murder - he was even in custody. "This is a case of a serial offender," says the court psychiatrist. In the second trial, however, her sentence was less severe.
"The degree of manipulation and malice is unique in this case," says the public prosecutor at the Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria) in the second trial against Bernadette H. Her actions now have eight new jurors shaking their heads. In 2022, the 33-year-old tried to kill her then partner twice, then faked an attempted murder of herself - and blamed it on Andreas F.
Defendant says only one sentence
The guilty verdict for these cinematic acts is already legally binding. However, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict on three of the 16 charges. These were purely formal errors. As a result, the young woman from Lower Austria is now back in the dock in front of the lay judges. This time it is "only" three counts of defamation. Bernadette H. had already pleaded guilty to these in the first trial. Now she says exactly one sentence: "I'm sorry."
No longer dangerous?
The guilty verdict is therefore certain. However, the sentence will be reassessed - as will her placement in a forensic therapy center. According to a psychiatric report, she is highly dangerous and has a severe combined personality disorder. The 33-year-old now denies this and demands a new report. Psychiatrist Peter Hofmann counters: "I don't know what should have happened in the meantime to make that no longer the case."
The expert continues: "This is all manipulation and lies. Apart from killing, you can't do much more to a person. This is about a structural serial offender." And the jury also quickly realized that they were in favour of a placement. Then came the surprise when it came to the sentence: while the woman received a 20-year prison sentence last November, this sentence has now been reduced by two years. This has now been finalized.
Andreas F. Arthur Machac's client is sitting in the front row of the new trial, following the short hearing. Since the poison attack - the defendant administered methanol to him - he has been almost completely blind. However, he tells the "Krone" that despite everything, he thinks positively about the future and has already learned to cope with everyday life on his own. And the Lower Austrian is also finally able to work again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
