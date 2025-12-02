Fuss over FPÖ general
Trip abroad for 7000 euros: ÖVP and SPÖ furious
A trip abroad by FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker to Kuala Lumpur is currently stirring up a lot of domestic political dust. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the trip is said to have cost taxpayers around 7,000 euros. The political opponents of the ÖVP and SPÖ are outraged by this.
Last week, Hafenecker flew to Kuala Lumpur to take part in a conference lasting several days on the topic of "the role of parliaments in shaping the future of responsible artificial intelligence". The blue general was still in Malaysia on Monday to meet the Austrian ambassador. It is not officially known how long his stay abroad will last.
"Questionable added value"
"The FPÖ is loudly criticizing trips by members of the government. In keeping with their double standards, the blue bigwig Hafenecker is flying business class for 7,000 euros of taxpayers' money to a conference whose added value is questionable," criticized ÖVP General Secretary Nico Marchetti on Tuesday morning.
ÖVP criticizes blue rejection of negotiations on cheap electricity law
Marchetti is particularly annoyed that the FPÖ recently canceled proposed negotiation dates for the Cheap Electricity Act. According to him, the blue energy spokesperson Axel Kassegger is also abroad. "The law is central to cheaper energy prices for Austrians. But instead of negotiating the cheap electricity law, Kassegger and Hafenecker prefer to jet around abroad and leave the Austrians in the lurch," emphasizes Marchetti.
The FPÖ under Herbert Kickl is making a nice living at the taxpayer's expense, without proof of performance and is unwilling to take responsibility.
Nico Marchetti, Generalsekretär der Volkspartei,
SPÖ: "In luxury class to Kuala Lumpur"
The SPÖ also sharply criticizes Hafenecker's trip. "At a time when the budget needs to be restructured in order to get our country back on track, he can think of nothing better than jetting off to Kuala Lumpur in luxury class," said Klaus Seltenheim, the Red Party's federal managing director. Nobody understands why Hafenecker, of all people, is indispensable at an event on artificial intelligence, "as all the information is available online for everyone".
Seitenheim continued: "A summer vacation in Southeast Asia is nothing reprehensible, but please not at the taxpayers' expense. Speaking of which: the fact that the FPÖ, which is known for not taking facts too seriously, is now also dealing with AI does not bode well."
A summer vacation in Southeast Asia is nothing reprehensible, but please not at the taxpayers' expense.
SPÖ-Bundesgeschäftfsührer Klaus Seltenheim
FPÖ counters, but remains silent on Hafenecker's trip
Michael Schnedlitz, the second blue general secretary, has since commented on the ÖVP's accusations - but only regarding the alleged refusal to talk about the cheap electricity law. "Marchetti's claim is an outright lie. The FPÖ has so far participated in all agreed rounds of talks with the ÖVP in full strength." And Schendlitz adds: "Once again Marchetti is proving his cluelessness. He is torpedoing the seriousness of the ongoing negotiations between the FPÖ and his own party on the Electricity Industry Act."
According to him, the FPÖ is sticking to the negotiations with the ÖVP on the Low-cost Electricity Act. "Unfortunately, the ÖVP has so far only ever presented headlines in these talks, while the FPÖ negotiators have come to the meetings with detailed proposals. Just because a law has now been given the name 'cheap electricity law' does not make it one. The title alone will not bring electricity prices down."
