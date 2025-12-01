Never seen before
ÖFB finds out World Cup venues in its own live show
The Austrian national team will find out the venues and kick-off times for the three group matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as part of a live FIFA show. The show will take place around 24 hours after the actual draw, which is scheduled for next Friday. This has never happened before!
As the world governing body announced, President Gianni Infantino will announce the important details of the 72 group stage matches together with soccer legends in Washington on Saturday (6 p.m. CET).
The event will be shown live on FIFA's social media channels. The draw will also take place in the US capital on Friday (6 p.m. CET), where the twelve groups will be determined. Ahead of the draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Austria is in the second of four pots.
Two stadium options
For the first time, the exact venues and kick-off times will not be finalized until one day later. Prior to this, two stadium options are defined for each match in the draft schedule. This is due to any necessary adjustments for the international TV markets and the consideration of stadiums with a closable roof, where matches can also be played in the midday hours when it is very hot. There will be up to four World Cup matches per day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.