Knife attack in Lower Austria
Police officer shoots thief to death: body camera films too
The police colleague's bodycam recorded the fatal attack on a knife thief last June in Lower Austria. The result: the murder investigation against the young inspector has been dropped.
The man is sitting in the music pavilion in St. Aegid in Lower Austria, using a cutter knife to cut open the bread roll that he had previously stolen together with bacon and Milka from the local Spar supermarket. The cashier at the supermarket had called the police after the 48-year-old, whose appearance frightened her, refused to pay and threw 30 cents at her. "I'll wait in the pavilion for the police," he is said to have shouted at her.
Handled the knife provocatively
The young department inspector and his colleague, who fortunately put the bodycam into operation, encountered the man in hiking gear there on the afternoon of June 4, who was provocatively wielding a knife. The duo knew that there had been an incident shortly beforehand in which the suspect had smashed an ATM reader in the village with an axe.
And that he was banned from holding weapons. Hence the repeated request: "Put the knife down, Mr. S., put the knife down!". No reaction. The thief, who probably belonged to the Reichsbürger scene, only briefly puts the cutter knife aside - only to suddenly pick it up again and walk towards the police officer. The officer backs away in fright, keeping his service weapon pointed at the attacker as he backs away.
Two warnings, then five shots are fired
The breathing of the officers, who are equipped with stab protection vests, quickens: "Mr. S., throw down your weapons or I'll shoot," can now be heard for the first time. The aggressiveness and gestures of the attacker make it clear that the suspected denier of the state was determined to kill the police officer. Which he confirmed with the words: "Now foist. Do you think I'm being taken for a ride by you sh... Parasites?".
Once again, the policeman walking backwards gives the warning to pull the trigger. Shortly after the railroad crossing, he pulls the trigger. For four shots, the attacker - although already hit - shows no reaction. After shot number five, he falls forward, hit in the upper abdomen, elbow, hand and thigh.
The expert opinion, which was based on the bodycam footage, states that the critical lethal distance of seven meters had not been reached. The thief was less than five meters away from the inspector when the shot was fired. Within this distance, an attack with a stabbing weapon is life-threatening, as police officers learn in their training. Lesser means, such as the use of pepper spray, are not suitable here.
Duo of officers resuscitate attacker for 22 minutes
The officers therefore acted correctly, because according to a professional assessment, the attacker's use of weapons was life-threatening. The duo also acted correctly after the incident: the rescue chain was set in motion. They spent 22 minutes trying to resuscitate the attacker, who did not survive.
My client is relieved. The case shows how important the use of the bodycam was.
Rechtsanwalt Hans Rainer Rienmüller
Lawyer Hans Rainer Rienmüller confirms to the "Krone" that the case against the department inspector on suspicion of murder has been dropped: "My client is very relieved. The case shows how important the use of the bodycam was."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.