ÖHB women in the main round after second World Championship victory!

Superior second half after an even first half

Tijsterman started with the same seven as against Egypt. However, after the score was 3:3, the match threatened to slip away from her team early on, with no goals being scored for more than seven minutes. Within ten minutes, however, the ÖHB team turned the score around with a 5:0 run to take an 8:7 lead and went into the break 12:12 ahead. Ivancok-Soltic equalized with a seven-meter penalty ten seconds before the buzzer, but the Argentinians' supposed goal to put them back in front came just a fraction of a second too late.