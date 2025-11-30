Body in the suitcase
Drama surrounding Stefanie: police reveal gruesome details
The search for the missing Graz influencer Stefanie P. has come to a tragic end: Her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend, who was arrested in Slovenia and extradited to Austria on Friday, broke his silence during his interrogation, which lasted several hours. On Saturday, her body was discovered in a forest in Slovenia. The police have now revealed further gruesome details about the case at a press conference.
"Yesterday, during questioning, the 31-year-old confessed to the crime. It is now a sad certainty: the missing woman was found dead in Slovenia yesterday - during the 16 days against violence against women," says Gerald Ortner, Director of the Provincial Police.
Remains of blood stuck to the doorframe
Markus Haas from the Provincial Criminal Police Office explains the course of the investigation: "On the evening of November 24, they found the suspect and the victim's dog in her apartment. There was blood residue on the doorframe, most of which he had removed. The apartment was searched and a sniffer dog was called in. Witness interviews were started immediately. A violent argument had been noticed in the morning - surveillance cameras showed that he had driven to Slovenia and back that same afternoon.
Car set on fire
On November 24, he was arrested at the casino on the Slovenian border. He had set fire to his car there to cover up all traces of the crime. He only broke his silence after hours of questioning: He had murdered the 31-year-old, packed her in a suitcase and taken her to Slovenia in the back seat. She was buried in a wooded area near Mašperk.
Haas does not want to say anything about the suspicions that she was strangled. But he confirms that the two had an on-off relationship and had recently separated.
Brother and stepfather of the suspect released again
The body will now be sent to Graz for an autopsy. His brother and stepfather were also arrested on Thursday. They have since been released from custody. "It is almost certain that they were not involved in the crime", says Christian Kroschl from the Graz public prosecutor's office.
As a result of the confession, the suspicion of a risk of concealment has also disappeared. The 31-year-old suspect was taken to the Graz-Jakomini public prosecutor's office.
Was considered missing after a Christmas party
Relatives and work colleagues had reported the missing person after the woman could no longer be contacted after a Christmas party. On Saturday, the body of the missing woman was finally found in a wooded area in Slovenia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
