Drama surrounding Stefanie: police reveal gruesome details

Remains of blood stuck to the doorframe

Markus Haas from the Provincial Criminal Police Office explains the course of the investigation: "On the evening of November 24, they found the suspect and the victim's dog in her apartment. There was blood residue on the doorframe, most of which he had removed. The apartment was searched and a sniffer dog was called in. Witness interviews were started immediately. A violent argument had been noticed in the morning - surveillance cameras showed that he had driven to Slovenia and back that same afternoon.