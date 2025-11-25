After 20 years of planning
Vienna Airport drops “third runway” project
Vienna Airport has announced that it does not intend to build a third runway in Schwechat. This decision was reached after an "in-depth analysis". The mega project will not be pursued any further and a new runway project "cannot be ruled out" in the future.
"Following an in-depth analysis of all relevant decision-making factors, the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG decided today (Tuesday, note)", the company announced in the evening. The planned two-runway system and expansions could also be used for further growth.
In addition to the massive increase in projected construction costs to around two billion euros, the general conditions have also changed fundamentally as a result of the prolonged duration of the proceedings, according to the Management Board's statement. "Another decisive factor in the decision is that the largest airline customers at the site have a negative attitude towards the project and that the economic basis for the investment cannot be provided without refinancing through higher tariffs."
Planned since the early 2000s
The "third runway" project has occupied Vienna Airport since the early 2000s and was considered one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country. It started with a mediation process with the local residents. In 2007, the airport submitted the environmental impact statement (EIS) and the project documents for the additional runway. Almost two decades of bureaucracy followed.
In 2019, the Administrative Court (VwGH) gave the final green light for the third runway. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the aviation crisis in 2020 and 2021 delayed the project. Before the coronavirus crisis, the plan was to start work in 2024 or 2025. In the end, time pressure probably also played a role: The airport would have had until 2030 to complete the project, but the Federal Administrative Court recently rejected an extension until 2033.
Airport: two-runway system is enough
The end came as a surprise, as the two board members Günther Ofner and Julian Jäger had originally announced a decision for 2026. However, the company has now announced that it can continue to grow with the planned two-runway system and expansions. The plan is to handle up to 52 million passengers a year, it added. A new runway project is "not ruled out" at the current time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.