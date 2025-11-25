46 luxury jobs in Vienna
5600 euros for politicians – but “no tasks”
How (in)famous are the deputy district leaders in Vienna really? After all, they earn more than 5600 euros gross per month. There should be a lot of performance behind that. The "Krone" wanted to find out and asked the Viennese (see video above). And what do the district leaders themselves actually say about all this?
It's an expensive system that taxpayers have to keep alive month after month. The Viennese know: There are 23 districts and therefore 23 elected district heads - who hardly anyone would want to deny their right to exist. Many of them work around the clock for their district, often until they drop. In the ranks behind them, 46 (!) deputies have made themselves comfortable, all earning 5600 euros gross per head, 14 times a year. Performance record in most cases: manageable.
"Don't get any money for standing in either"
But how (in)well known are the deputies in the population? The "Krone" wanted to know exactly and asked around. Just because there are no photos of (most) deputy district heads in the Krone photo archive (which contains twelve million images) doesn't mean that they are unknown in Vienna, according to criticism from the left of our reporting.
We therefore asked the Viennese directly whether they knew the district politicians (see video above). And indeed, the answer from the people we asked was unanimous: No!
"Never seen one of them before"
On a poster with the 23 photos of the runners-up, none of the Viennese could identify a single one. "I couldn't imagine what they do," says one man. The next: "Never seen any of them." But he is not at all surprised, as he thinks that the opinion of citizens in politics is generally unimportant to many.
One teacher puts it in a nutshell: "You should save money here. What do they get the salary for? I don't get any money for sitting around and filling in in an emergency either." She is not alone in this opinion. At least among the population.
What the district emperors say
But what do the district leaders from the various parties have to say? A small "Krone" survey of district leaders shows that all district emperors are in favor of the first deputy. Unsurprisingly, these 23 people are from the same party as her.
"The first deputy district leader in Donaustadt, Karl Gasta, has represented the district for many years in the coordination and planning of the city street as well as in the urban development areas that have to be managed on an ongoing basis," says Ernst Nevrivy's (SPÖ) office. He is "very satisfied" with his performance. Alsergrund boss Saya Ahmad (SPÖ) considers the deputies to be an "indispensable part of the system", as she says. "The responsibility is spread across several shoulders." This is followed by a long list of the activities of her deputies, which begs the question: What work does that leave for Ahmad herself?
Enthusiasm and hymns of praise
Johanna Zinkl (ÖVP, Hietzing) is also enthusiastic about the support in the background: "Deputies fulfill an important supporting function and make a significant contribution to the district council's ability to work." Praise also from Daniel Resch (ÖVP, Döbling), Markus Reiter (Greens, Neubau) and Michael Luxenberger (Greens, Margareten).
The latter praises his deputy above the party-green clover: "This is all very time-consuming and with this wealth of tasks, it is crucial to have a competent deputy in Petra Tierscherl." However, this phalanx of enthusiasm is visibly crumbling among the second deputies. The reason: they are not from her own party. Luxenberger's office says tellingly: "We have no information about the specific activities of the second deputy district leader."
46 luxury jobs are too many
And although Nevrivy emphasizes the importance of both deputies, the Donaustadt office says: "The second deputy district leader, Andreas Dvorak, has only been in his position for a few months and has not yet been entrusted with any tasks by the district leader." Reminder: The election was on April 27.
"Krone readers are adamant in their letters: 46 deputies are far too many. The "luxury jobs" should be abolished!
