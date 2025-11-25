5600 euros for politicians – but “no tasks”

"The first deputy district leader in Donaustadt, Karl Gasta, has represented the district for many years in the coordination and planning of the city street as well as in the urban development areas that have to be managed on an ongoing basis," says Ernst Nevrivy's (SPÖ) office. He is "very satisfied" with his performance. Alsergrund boss Saya Ahmad (SPÖ) considers the deputies to be an "indispensable part of the system", as she says. "The responsibility is spread across several shoulders." This is followed by a long list of the activities of her deputies, which begs the question: What work does that leave for Ahmad herself?