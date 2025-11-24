Switzerland considers joint air force with Austria

After strategy expert Mauro Mantovani suggested transferring the defense of Swiss airspace to France, the SP also considers such a merger to be "conceivable", the SonntagsZeitung quoted from a party position paper.

Minister would prefer to purchase F-35 fighter jets

In this way, "significant costs could be saved" and "security could be increased" thanks to the possibility of forming security-relevant focal points, the paper continues. The Social Democrats have adopted the position paper as an alternative to the armament plans of the Swiss government (Federal Council). Defense Minister Martin Pfister from the "Die Mitte" party favors the purchase of at least 30 F-35 fighter jets from the USA. For Pfister, there is "no alternative" to the purchase.