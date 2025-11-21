LIVE: Austria vs Japan for semi-final spot

Stadler saw an "incredible performance" in the 4:0 win against England. In five games in Doha, Austria have scored 14 goals and conceded just one - in the 4:1 win against New Zealand. "If we keep things tight at the back, a single goal can be enough for us to win. That can be decisive, especially in knockout matches," emphasized defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe. Japan eliminated South Korea and North Korea in the knockout phase. The Japanese advanced against the North Koreans in the round of 16 in a penalty shoot-out.