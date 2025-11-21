U17 World Cup ticker
LIVE: Austria vs Japan for semi-final spot
Quarter-final at the U17 World Cup! Austria's youngsters face Japan. We report live - see ticker below. The score is currently 1:0.
Here is the live ticker for the game:
Here is the line-up:
Austria's U17 national team is aiming to become the first ÖFB youth team in 18 years to reach a World Cup semi-final. After five wins in five games at the tournament in Qatar, Hermann Stadler's team are already through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Japan on Friday (1.30pm). Austria will once again rely on its compact defense. The loss of striker Dominik Dobis, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the round of 16, must be compensated for.
Stadler saw an "incredible performance" in the 4:0 win against England. In five games in Doha, Austria have scored 14 goals and conceded just one - in the 4:1 win against New Zealand. "If we keep things tight at the back, a single goal can be enough for us to win. That can be decisive, especially in knockout matches," emphasized defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe. Japan eliminated South Korea and North Korea in the knockout phase. The Japanese advanced against the North Koreans in the round of 16 in a penalty shoot-out.
Prödl believes the league has a duty
In 2007, Austria reached the round of the best four teams at the U20 World Cup. It is the ÖFB's greatest success at youth level. Someone who was there in Canada at the time is now hoping for a lasting signal. Sebastian Prödl recalled recent discussions about the lack of talent in the Bundesliga. "I believe we can now join forces: Talented players must be given opportunities earlier. The potential is there," emphasized the head of the ÖFB national youth teams.
If captain Jakob Pokorny and Co. manage to advance, the winner of the match between Italy and Burkina Faso would await them in the semi-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.