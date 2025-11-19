New “Austria surcharge” looms for electricity prices

Electricity at 10 cents for energy communities

However, instead of making things easier, there is a threat of additional barriers due to complicated billing for feeding electricity into the grid. Furthermore, it makes no sense to have to set up an association for each community, and the promised simple sample invoice for a clear overview of the traded electricity is also still missing. The potential is huge: "We can currently offer guaranteed wind and solar power for 10 cents over 20 years throughout Austria via our energy community." The Kronen Zeitung is also a partner.