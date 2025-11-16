Dad or pet: why a family loses a “fighting dog”

The law was more lenient before 2024

To avoid being taken away by the authorities, "Nero" was placed with a friend in Styria, but this is not a permanent solution. The family contacted several authorities - the province of Upper Austria and the mayor of Linz - so that they could keep "Nero", but were turned down everywhere. "I was told that it wouldn't be possible until 2029 at the earliest, once the sentence had been paid," says Marcel H., who is annoyed because he knows people with criminal records who keep listed dogs but registered them before 2024, when the law was even more lenient.