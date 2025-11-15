2:0 victory! Austria advance to the U17 World Cup round of 16

After successes against Saudi Arabia (1:0), Mali (3:0) and New Zealand (4:1), the Austrians went into the first ÖFB match of the knockout phase as favorites. However, there were not many chances to be seen before the break. ÖFB goalkeeper Daniel Posch was able to save a shot from Anisse Saidi (30'). At the other end, Dominik Dobis, who failed to beat Slim Bouaskar from twelve meters (40'), and Moser (42') missed out on the lead. For a long time after the restart, neither team was able to make a decisive impact. It was not until the 75th minute that the Austrian team set the tone and pushed for the winning goal.