Giant now awaits
2:0 victory! Austria advance to the U17 World Cup round of 16
Great success for Austria's U17 national team. After beating Tunisia 2:0, they have reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar - where soccer giant England now awaits.
After successes against Saudi Arabia (1:0), Mali (3:0) and New Zealand (4:1), the Austrians went into the first ÖFB match of the knockout phase as favorites. However, there were not many chances to be seen before the break. ÖFB goalkeeper Daniel Posch was able to save a shot from Anisse Saidi (30'). At the other end, Dominik Dobis, who failed to beat Slim Bouaskar from twelve meters (40'), and Moser (42') missed out on the lead. For a long time after the restart, neither team was able to make a decisive impact. It was not until the 75th minute that the Austrian team set the tone and pushed for the winning goal.
Moser's third penalty
Hasan Deshishku failed to beat the Tunisian goalkeeper from an acute angle (76'), who then also made a good save from a double chance by "joker" Filip Aleksic (77'). Bouaskar then missed a shot four minutes later, Vasilije Markovic won the ball and was fouled by the goalkeeper. Moser confidently converted the spot-kick, his third goal from the penalty spot in the tournament. A minute later, he put the ball past the Tunisian goalkeeper, provoking an own goal.
Germany surprisingly out
England also eliminated South Korea 2:0 thanks to an own goal by Jung Huiseop (28) and a goal by Reigan Heskey (35). The battle for a place in the quarter-finals will take place on Tuesday. Defending champions Germany are no longer represented in this stage of the competition after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
