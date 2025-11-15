“Measure is full”: SPÖ terminates cooperation with the FPÖ

Sharp criticism from the SPÖ

"The FPÖ in Burgenland should also be well versed enough in history to know what happened in Austria in the 1930s. The elimination of parliament was followed by Austrofascism." Statements that endanger democracy, such as those made by the FPÖ, should not be played down or relegated to the category of "usual political excitement", also emphasizes Fritz Radlspäck, regional director of the SPÖ. As long as the FPÖ uses such diction, we will no longer work with them at parliamentary level, said Fürst.