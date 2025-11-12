Audi will wear these colors in Formula 1 in the future

The goals in the premier class of motorsport are correspondingly high. "The goal is clear: to fight for championships from 2030," said F1 project boss Mattia Binotto, setting out the direction. Next year, revolutionary new regulations will come into force, under which almost half of the power will be generated electrically. The established teams will then also be starting from scratch - making this the best time for Audi to make its Formula 1 debut.