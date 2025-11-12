Officially presented
Audi will wear these colors in Formula 1 in the future
Audi is eager to make its debut in Formula 1 next year. An initial concept was presented in Munich on Wednesday evening. The Ingolstadt-based company wants to be fit for world championship titles by 2030.
The 2026 Formula 1 season is already casting its shadow and with it the imminent entry of motorsport giant Audi. The Ingolstadt-based company presented its concept to the public in Munich on Wednesday evening, with numerous PS stars from the past, such as Le Mans record winner Tom Kristensen, driving historic cars.
Long tradition obliges
"Our entry into Formula 1 is part of something bigger," said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner at the gala evening. "Audi's history in Formula 1 is only just beginning, but motorsport has always been part of our DNA." From the World Rally Championship to the DTM, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Formula E, the German manufacturer has already won numerous major racing series and titles.
The goal is clear: to compete for championships from 2030 onwards.
Audis F1-Projektleiter Mattia Binotto
The goals in the premier class of motorsport are correspondingly high. "The goal is clear: to fight for championships from 2030," said F1 project boss Mattia Binotto, setting out the direction. Next year, revolutionary new regulations will come into force, under which almost half of the power will be generated electrically. The established teams will then also be starting from scratch - making this the best time for Audi to make its Formula 1 debut.
New colors for Formula 1
The Ingolstadt-based company took over the Swiss Sauber team for this purpose in March last year, which is why Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will also keep their cockpits under the Audi flag. However, their poison green cars will be winterized after the finale in Abu Dhabi because Audi wants to shine in new splendor in 2026.
The basic design was presented on Wednesday evening: the three colors will be "Titanium", "Carbon Black" and a newly introduced "Audi Red". The brand logo - the world-famous four rings - will also shine in the new red in Formula 1 in future.
The cars will be developed at three locations: At the former Sauber factory in Hinwil, Switzerland, at the motorsport center in Neuburg an der Donau, Bavaria, and in Bicester, England. The final debut car will be presented at an official "team launch" in January, before heading straight to Barcelona for the first (secret) test drives.
