Poor German
46,385 pupils cannot follow lessons
Their German is so bad that they cannot follow the lessons: The number of these exceptional pupils in Austria has now fallen, but the extent is still alarming. Read all the facts here ...
There is no question that every fewer exceptional pupils is a success. This group consists of children and young people who have reached the age and intellectual maturity for the respective school type, but whose German language skills are so minimalist or downright appalling that they are unable to follow the lessons in any way.
"Containment of family reunification"
Seen in this light, the Ministry of Education's sense of well-being is understandable. Because the number has fallen. From a total of 48,450 pupils in the previous year to 46,385 adolescents in the current one. A drop of 2065 people.
"I am very pleased that we have been able to reverse the trend and that the number of children and young people who are unable to follow lessons well due to a lack of German language skills is falling in almost all federal states," explains the responsible minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS). "I see the main reasons for the decline as being, on the one hand, the focus on more targeted German support through the doubling of posts in this area and, on the other hand, the containment of family reunification, which is already having a direct impact."
Successes should not be downplayed, especially in the education sector, but even the Minister of Education is aware that the results are no reason to shout for joy, because:
The figures from elementary school in particular are alarming. Despite a decrease of 668 pupils, 39,944 children still understand virtually no German. The private schools in Vienna are the main culprits here. Without them, there would not be fewer exceptional pupils, but more - namely an increase of 37 adolescents.
Salzburg stands out negatively. It is the only federal state to record an increase in the number of pupils with very poor German.
Red numbers also in the special schools, where there is still no "trend reversal", but more and more poor pupils.
