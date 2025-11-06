Sturm reward themselves with a point against Nottingham!

Memories of 1984

The Sturm fans loudly reminded their players of a European near-miss. In 1984, the Black & Whites only lost to Nottingham in extra time in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup. 41 years later, the match was played out again with the hosts putting up a self-sacrificing fight. Sturm let the favorites have the ball and moved the chains in a disciplined manner. The Premier League 19th-placed side, who were not at their best, did not sparkle with creativity, but still had the first chance after ten minutes. Arjan Malic was late against Neco Williams on the edge of the box. The resulting free-kick was played short and James McAtee missed the goal by just a few centimetres.