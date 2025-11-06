Chamber under the microscope
6 vice-chairmen at once: this is what Vienna’s political functionaries cost
Even if the salary increase for its employees is now more moderate, the Vienna Chamber of Commerce is no haven of thrift. The political functionaries alone eat up a lot of money. All paid for by compulsory levies.
As in the Federal Chamber of Commerce, the salaries of employees of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW) are now "only" increasing by 2.1 percent and no longer by 4.2 percent. The outrage at the "excessive increase" was too great in view of the economic situation of the companies and the country, we reported.
Nevertheless, money is still loose at WKW. Because apart from the employees, political functionaries are cashing in big time, some of whose salaries have risen sharply. Chamber boss Walter Ruck (ÖVP) almost reaches the level of a Viennese deputy mayor with more than 14,000 euros - but twelve and not 14 times a year.
What still seems acceptable for a "chieftain" of around 150,000 Viennese companies looks different at the level below.
The chamber has six (!) vice presidents - two real ones with a monthly salary of over 7,000 euros (ÖVP, SPÖ) and four "co-opted" ones (SPÖ, Greens, NEOS, non-partisan). The latter have practically nothing to say, but are rewarded with more than 5,600 euros, which amounts to a total of 270,000 euros per year (for the four alone).
A spokesperson for the Chamber explains the many deputies as follows: "A broad-based line-up across parliamentary groups guarantees that the course for Vienna as a business location is set jointly. This collaboration and cooperation - also with the City of Vienna - is one of the reasons why Vienna is in a better position than other federal states."
However, the allocation of posts reeks of arbitrariness: although the blue economy has won far more seats than the pink economy, it is not allowed to appoint a deputy. Ronny Walter (FPÖ) comments: "We are simply not in the government." Apart from the Freedom Party, only the Independent Business Group in Vienna has not been given a deputy president.
The head of the FPÖ's business leaders demands that chamber employees should be subject to the traditional collective agreement regulations. And not their own "chamber laws". Walter: "Then discussions like the one we've just had will stop."
However, this does not solve the "luxury problem" of costly political functionaries. The Vienna Chamber is divided into seven divisions, each with a chairman (almost 5,000 euros a month) and almost 30 vice-chairmen (almost 2,500 euros each): In total, their salaries cost millions every year - paid for from the compulsory contributions of businesses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.