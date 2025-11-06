6 vice-chairmen at once: this is what Vienna’s political functionaries cost

Nevertheless, money is still loose at WKW. Because apart from the employees, political functionaries are cashing in big time, some of whose salaries have risen sharply. Chamber boss Walter Ruck (ÖVP) almost reaches the level of a Viennese deputy mayor with more than 14,000 euros - but twelve and not 14 times a year.

What still seems acceptable for a "chieftain" of around 150,000 Viennese companies looks different at the level below.