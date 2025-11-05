Crazy Barca draw, BVB without a chance against City

Gishamer handed out five yellow cards

Ten minutes later, Marko Jankovic confidently converted a justified penalty after a handball by Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato. Soon after the restart, Alejandro Garnacho scored a "joker" (53') for the English side. They had slightly more chances to score the winner but, like the home side, were unlucky with their finishing. Salzburg's Gishamer handed out five yellow cards in a sometimes heated game, two after a scuffle. It was the first time an Austrian referee had officiated in the CL since Robert Schörgenhofer on November 2, 2011 in Viktoria Pilsen's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona. Both teams are on seven points and fully on course for the knockout phase.