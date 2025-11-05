Against Saudi Arabia
Austria start the U17 World Cup with a 1:0 win
Austria's U17 national soccer team started the World Cup in Qatar with a well-deserved victory. Team boss Hermann Stadler's squad celebrated a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Doha on Wednesday thanks to a penalty goal from Johannes Moser (55') and are already very close to the knockout phase thanks to the first ever World Cup victory for an ÖFB U17 team. In addition to the top two, the eight best of the twelve third-placed teams in the group will also progress. Their next opponent is Mali on Saturday.
The Austrians started nervously against the Asian Cup runners-up in temperatures of around 30 degrees and in front of the eyes of ex-Arsenal long-term coach Arsene Wenger, who now works for FIFA. Abdul-Hadi Matari escaped the defense including goalkeeper Daniel Posch, but Jakob Pokorny was able to clear just before the line (8th).
ÖFB team strong despite being outnumbered
As the game progressed, Austria got into the game better - Loris Husic shot over from a good position (34'), Saudi goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi had to stretch himself to save a Moser free-kick (38'). The cold shower followed three minutes later when Luca Weinhandl was shown a yellow card. The ÖFB's reaction to the numerical weakening was remarkable. Instead of dropping back, they looked to go forward. Al-Otaibi had problems with a side-footed shot from Pokorny (45.+1), after the subsequent corner Moser hit the crossbar.
The game continued in the same vein after the break. Al-Otaibi deflected an effort from Moser onto the crossbar, but was beaten soon after. Dominik Dobis was fouled in the penalty area and Moser converted the spot-kick safely. Less than three minutes later, Dobis was rudely stopped on his way to making it 2:0 and Nasser Al Faihani had to leave the pitch for goal theft (58'). The scores were level again and Austria, clearly the better team, had a great chance to make it 2-0, but Vasilije Markovic failed to beat Al-Otabi with a penalty (96'). Saudi player Abdullah Al Dawsari was shown yellow for the penalty foul. The ÖFB team then missed two more chances to make it 2:0.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.