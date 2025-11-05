Austria start the U17 World Cup with a 1:0 win

The game continued in the same vein after the break. Al-Otaibi deflected an effort from Moser onto the crossbar, but was beaten soon after. Dominik Dobis was fouled in the penalty area and Moser converted the spot-kick safely. Less than three minutes later, Dobis was rudely stopped on his way to making it 2:0 and Nasser Al Faihani had to leave the pitch for goal theft (58'). The scores were level again and Austria, clearly the better team, had a great chance to make it 2-0, but Vasilije Markovic failed to beat Al-Otabi with a penalty (96'). Saudi player Abdullah Al Dawsari was shown yellow for the penalty foul. The ÖFB team then missed two more chances to make it 2:0.