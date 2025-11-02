Only 17 percent: the SPÖ is in a huge rumpus

"Midwife for the KPÖ"

It is also remarkable that the Communists and the Greens are experiencing an upswing as a result of the SP's weakness. "Babler is not the gravedigger, but the midwife of the KPÖ. They are more united than they have been for decades. Babler's left-leaning course makes them even more presentable. The SPÖ will be presented with the bitter pill in urban areas. St. Pölten and Graz, where the communists are in power, will be voting soon." The communists would become even stronger as a result of these developments and would have good prospects of entering parliament.