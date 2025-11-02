FPÖ ahead in polls
Only 17 percent: the SPÖ is in a huge rumpus
A recent survey confirms that the major governing parties continue to hit lows. The red party is rumbling again: In the federal states, the number of votes against leader Andreas Babler is increasing. There is also tension in the ÖVP. Only the FPÖ is relaxed ...
Who would you vote for if there were elections to the National Council? The answer according to a representative survey conducted by IFDD on behalf of the "Krone": 36 percent FPÖ, 21 percent ÖVP, only 17 percent SPÖ. That's a good result - and is roughly in line with other recent surveys by other institutes. There is a lot of internal turmoil, especially in the SPÖ.
Some federal states want to get rid of Andreas Babler at the top. They believe that their own regional election results would be affected by the miserable federal polls. "17 percent is certainly not the lower limit. If things continue like this, the SPÖ threatens to become a regional party. And will only remain relevant in Vienna and Burgenland," says Christoph Haselmayer, IFDD Managing Director.
"Midwife for the KPÖ"
It is also remarkable that the Communists and the Greens are experiencing an upswing as a result of the SP's weakness. "Babler is not the gravedigger, but the midwife of the KPÖ. They are more united than they have been for decades. Babler's left-leaning course makes them even more presentable. The SPÖ will be presented with the bitter pill in urban areas. St. Pölten and Graz, where the communists are in power, will be voting soon." The communists would become even stronger as a result of these developments and would have good prospects of entering parliament.
The bitter BMW joke
"It's no longer possible" is heard from the highest red circles. According to Haselmayer, the five regional parties of Upper Austria, Salzburg, Carinthia, Lower Austria and Tyrol are on the brink of the abyss and political insignificance. This reflects the "Krone" information from all levels in the federal states. A rather macabre joke has been circulating in the SPÖ recently: "More and more top functionaries in the federal states are driving BMWs. Meant to mean: 'Babler Muss Weg'."
The FPÖ has a front row seat in the political thriller
The ÖVP is also not happy about the polls. However, a debate about a new chairman is not currently on the agenda. Nevertheless, there are anxious glances towards the next state elections.
With all these developments, there is only one deeply relaxed party. The FPÖ under Herbert Kickl. Front row seat in the great theater of turbulence. Haselmayer: "They just have to watch and wait."
