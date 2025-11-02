Knife horror on a train: “Someone is stabbing everyone!”

"Someone has a knife"

Wren Chambers was also on the train when the journey took a dark turn. A man with a bleeding wound on his arm had come running into the carriage where she was sitting, Chambers told the BBC. He had shouted: "Someone has a knife!". She then grabbed her things and ran into the front carriage of the train to get as far away from the attacker as possible. "All the passengers on the train pushed forward ... everyone huddled together," she says.