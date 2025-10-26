Sinner crowns himself King of Vienna against Zverev

"Relax a bit"

"You've been such a pain in the ass for us players the last few years. Relax for once. We know that you're the best player in the world, let me win something for once," joked a joking Zverev as a fair loser. Despite the defeat, the 28-year-old was positive. The tournament winner also had words of praise for his opponent: "Sascha, you know it's been a very difficult year for you with all the injuries, but you're playing better every week. Tennis needs you!" Sinner thanked the organizers, the ball boys and girls, as well as his team and the thousands of fans. "The whole week was special! This is one of the best tournaments we have."