Sinner crowns himself King of Vienna against Zverev
Jannik Sinner has won the Erste Bank Open 2025! The South Tyrolean beat the German Alexander Zverev 3:6, 6:3 and 7:5 in a thrilling final on Sunday. It is already the second title in the Stadthalle for the world number two.
The "Krone" reports from the Vienna Stadthalle ...
At 2.11 pm, Zverev served for the final of the Erste Bank Open in the sold-out Wiener Stadthalle. The two opponents gave each other very little from the start, each winning their first service games before the German broke his opponent 3:1, then left little to chance and finally handed Sinner his first set loss of the tournament 6:3 after 46 minutes.
The South Tyrolean responded promptly and went 2-0 up with a break in the second set. The 24-year-old then confidently held his own service and forced a decisive third set, also 6:3.
Late break in the deciding set
It was back to back sets until Sinner took Zverev's service game again at 5:5 and was crowned King of Vienna after 2:28 hours, winning 3:6, 6:3 and 7:5.
"Relax a bit"
"You've been such a pain in the ass for us players the last few years. Relax for once. We know that you're the best player in the world, let me win something for once," joked a joking Zverev as a fair loser. Despite the defeat, the 28-year-old was positive. The tournament winner also had words of praise for his opponent: "Sascha, you know it's been a very difficult year for you with all the injuries, but you're playing better every week. Tennis needs you!" Sinner thanked the organizers, the ball boys and girls, as well as his team and the thousands of fans. "The whole week was special! This is one of the best tournaments we have."
This is the second title in Austria's capital for the ATP world number two after 2023. Back then, the South Tyrolean beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in three sets in the final.
