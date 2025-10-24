How Nathalie Benko is fighting for the million rings

The second Benko trial of the year is due to take place in Innsbruck before Christmas. The billionaire bankrupt René Benko is accused by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) of having seized assets such as watches and cufflinks from his liquidator and creditors in the course of his insolvency in March 2024. With the help of his wife Nathalie, who had relatives purchase a small safe and set it up in a bunker room in Pfunds in Tyrol. Both deny the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.