“Leftists don’t give a sh…t about tomorrow’s unemployed”

This means that Parliament will have to vote again on the content of the law in November. It could advocate stricter or significantly weaker rules in the decisive negotiations with the EU member states.

How much bureaucracy for human rights?

However, the version of the law adopted by the EU Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee on Monday would continue to cause high bureaucratic costs and at the same time leave most violations and risks undetected, criticize the Austrian Wifo and the Supply Chain Intelligence Institute Austria (ASCII).