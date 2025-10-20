Heartless gang of scammers: “Your daughter has cancer”

Immediate chemotherapy was necessary - but the health insurance would not cover the costs. "I was completely shocked," recalls the pensioner. "You only think about your child". The fake doctor shamelessly exploited the moment of horror and asked if she had any gold or cash at home that she could hand over "for the treatment". But when the caller claimed that her daughter was on the second floor of the red ward, Regine F., who was familiar with the location, became suspicious. She hung up and narrowly escaped a "medical scam".