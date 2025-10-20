Shocking phone calls
Heartless gang of scammers: “Your daughter has cancer”
Beware of heartless scammers! 85-year-old Regine F. received a shock call, as many are currently doing - local investigators are now warning against cases of so-called medical fraud. The "Krone" gives tips on how not to fall into the trap.
They pretend to be doctors, panic their victims - and only want their life savings. Heartless fraudsters are currently up to mischief in Austria and are targeting older people. Particularly perfidious: the crooks call under false names pretending to be reputable doctors.
"Your daughter has terminal cancer," was how the call to Regine F. (85) began. A male voice introduced himself as Doctor Pfeiffer from the oncology department of the Vienna General Hospital (AKH) and explained that her daughter had been admitted with terminal cancer.
Immediate chemotherapy was necessary - but the health insurance would not cover the costs. "I was completely shocked," recalls the pensioner. "You only think about your child". The fake doctor shamelessly exploited the moment of horror and asked if she had any gold or cash at home that she could hand over "for the treatment". But when the caller claimed that her daughter was on the second floor of the red ward, Regine F., who was familiar with the location, became suspicious. She hung up and narrowly escaped a "medical scam".
Investigators explain how you can protect yourself
In any case, the group of perpetrators is the same as that of the fake police officers, explains Reinhard Nosofsky, Head of the Fraud Investigations Office at the Federal Criminal Police Office. "It doesn't matter whether it's a supposed doctor or police officer. As soon as money is demanded, those affected should assume that it is a scam," advises the investigator.
Regardless of the situation, he warns: "Before any payments are made, relatives who are allegedly in an emergency should always be contacted first."
