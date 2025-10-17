Injured! ÖFB goalkeeper Zinsberger out for a long time

Mariella El Sherif of Werder Bremen is likely to take over as the new number one following the loss of the 110-time international. The 21-year-old Styrian made her senior debut in the 6-0 Nations League defeat to Germany in June. Isabella Kresche (Tampa Bay Sun) and Jasmin Pal (Austria Vienna), who moved to the USA in the summer, have also made appearances. However, Kresche is not in the squad for the upcoming Nations League play-off clash with the Czech Republic at the end of October (November 24 and 28). Larissa Rusek from 1. FC Nürnberg has been called up.