No division of points with the 2026/27 Bundesliga season

Age limit for the Austrian pot

A change was also decided in the handling of the Austrian pot, from which the minutes played by players eligible to play in the ÖFB national team are financially rewarded. An age limit will apply here - but only from 2027. For the purposes of distribution, the match minutes of Austrian U22 players will be counted three times, those of U24 players twice and those of U26 players once. Match minutes played by older players will no longer be taken into account financially. In addition, the regulation has been adjusted so that all Austrian players under 26 who are in action earn money, regardless of the number of legionnaires.