Clubs come to an agreement:
No division of points with the 2026/27 Bundesliga season
The controversial points-sharing system in the Bundesliga is history, at least for the time being, with the coming season. According to the Bundesliga, the twelve clubs unanimously agreed to suspend the regulation from 2026/27. The division into a championship and qualification group of six teams each will continue in the coming seasons. There will also be changes to the Austrian pot and the TV distribution key.
The introduction of the points halving for the 2018/19 season brought more excitement, but also a certain degree of unfairness. League coaches, for example, regularly spoke out in favor of its abolition. The tenor: the division devalued sporting performance before the halving.
Age limit for the Austrian pot
A change was also decided in the handling of the Austrian pot, from which the minutes played by players eligible to play in the ÖFB national team are financially rewarded. An age limit will apply here - but only from 2027. For the purposes of distribution, the match minutes of Austrian U22 players will be counted three times, those of U24 players twice and those of U26 players once. Match minutes played by older players will no longer be taken into account financially. In addition, the regulation has been adjusted so that all Austrian players under 26 who are in action earn money, regardless of the number of legionnaires.
There had recently been concerns as to whether the Austrian pot introduced in the Bundesliga in 2004/05 would still be effective in its current form. The pot was most recently endowed with around six million euros per year. Sturm Graz, Red Bull Salzburg, Rapid and LASK decided not to participate. In order to participate, at least twelve Austrians must appear on the match report at all times (13 if more than seven substitutes are registered).
Distribution key for TV money
With regard to the distribution of proceeds from the sale of media rights, a pillar model will be retained, the league announced. From the coming season, these will be distributed according to the following key: Base amount: 50 percent; sporting performance (points scored): 30 percent; stadium spectators: 10 percent; Austrian pot: 10 percent.
In September, the league and pay-TV broadcaster Sky agreed to extend their cooperation up to and including the 2029/30 season. According to APA information, the two sides previously earned around EUR 42 million per year, but now the total is likely to be just EUR 34 million - 28 million from Sky and the rest from other partners such as ORF and Sportradar.
