Could René Benko be released in Innsbruck?

1. what is the first trial against Benko since the Signa bankruptcy about?

First of all: the trial starting on Tuesday is a relatively small part of the big Signa puzzle that the responsible Soko is putting together on behalf of the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA).

Benko is accused of having set aside money shortly before the start of the Signa bankruptcy tsunami - and in particular in view of his impending personal bankruptcy - and thus preventing or reducing the satisfaction of his numerous creditors.