Gunman (50) makes a confused confession

New version of events

The man's massive alcoholization initially made it impossible to interrogate him. The 50-year-old Austrian could only be questioned about the crime on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning. He became entangled in contradictions and presented a new version of events: The later victim had kicked the door of the shooter's apartment during the night after an argument, initially went back into the apartment, but then returned. And he was armed when he did so. The 50-year-old claims to have "noticed a knife", as the "Krone" found out. Strangely, no knife was found at the crime scene.