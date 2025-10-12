Neighbor shot dead
Gunman (50) makes a confused confession
After the fatal shot in a Viennese stairwell that cost a 33-year-old man his life on Saturday night, the suspected shooter has given investigators a new version of what happened on the night of the crime. At first he claimed to have seen a supposed burglar, but in his confused confession he now stated that the neighbor had kicked at his door armed with a knife.
As reported, the 50-year-old man had shot at his 33-year-old neighbor in the Josef-Bohmann-Hof in Donaustadt at around 4 a.m. on Saturday night while heavily intoxicated. With a revolver that he possessed illegally. The victim was shot in the chest and died in the stairwell. The suspected perpetrator called the police himself and was arrested a short time later in his apartment.
New version of events
The man's massive alcoholization initially made it impossible to interrogate him. The 50-year-old Austrian could only be questioned about the crime on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning. He became entangled in contradictions and presented a new version of events: The later victim had kicked the door of the shooter's apartment during the night after an argument, initially went back into the apartment, but then returned. And he was armed when he did so. The 50-year-old claims to have "noticed a knife", as the "Krone" found out. Strangely, no knife was found at the crime scene.
According to the 50-year-old, the 33-year-old kicked the door again. He got his gun, opened the door and hit his neighbor in the face. The neighbor fell backwards, but then got up again and allegedly attacked the 50-year-old with the kitchen knife. He then fired, according to the suspected shooter. The prime suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder. Pre-trial detention was announced.
An autopsy will clarify how many shots were actually fired, it was said.
Quarrels with neighbor in the past
As reported, the 50-year-old is already known to the authorities. An argument with the 33-year-old Iranian is said to have taken place a few weeks ago. The alleged perpetrator is said to have set fire to the man's door mat, also in a drunken state according to neighbors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
