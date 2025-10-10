ÖFB soccer festival: Marko, now you’re the greatest!

"A chapter is closed"

Of course, chants of "Oh, how beautiful it is" echoed through the stadium, and during the lap of honor it was also announced that Bosnia had squandered a 2-0 lead in Cyprus - 2-2! Austria thus took over first place in the World Cup qualifiers with their fifth win in a row (also a record). Two points and nine goals (difference) ahead of Bosnia with one game less - that was a huge step. Or as Arnautovic put it: "One chapter is closed, now we have to move on to the next. The World Cup!"