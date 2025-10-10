Arnautovic immortal
ÖFB soccer festival: Marko, now you’re the greatest!
Austria's national soccer team celebrated a scoring festival for the ages(10:0) on Thursday evening in the World Cup qualifier against San Marino. Marko Arnautovic broke Toni Polster's all-time record with four goals and now has 45 to his name. It was also our highest international success in history. The "Krone" looks back on this historic evening of sport.
"Let's go, Austria, score a goal!", chanted the 37,500 fans in Vienna's Happel Oval immediately after kick-off, taking over the order from coach Ralf Rangnick - who, despite an imposed "stress ban", urged his players on with his injured, thickly splinted ankle on the edge of the coaching zone. "Keep going, keep going" - the hand gesture from Austria's team boss spoke for itself. After every single goal ...
San Marino accommodated the ÖFB team, didn't park a bus in front of the goal and wanted to play along. That was nice of the team at the bottom of the FIFA world rankings, but ultimately a little naive. Especially as Austria kept up the pace. The score was already 6:0 at the break - naturally the highest lead in ÖFB history. Even in the 9-0 win against Malta in 1977, the score was 'only' 5-0 at half-time."
It was a historic night at the Prater - with many superlatives! It was telling how Marko Arnautovic picked the ball out of the net after his second strike to make it 7-0 and sprinted back to the center. It was his 43rd international goal, just one goal short of Toni Polster's record - which came in the final stages, Arnautovic even scoring a quadruple with the 9:0 and 10:0.
Afterwards, all the (substitute) players rushed towards him and the entire stadium celebrated Austria's sole record goalscorer (now 45 goals), who thus also secured the highest victory of all time - it remained a 10:0 "bowling evening".
"I wouldn't be here without my family"
"I've been here for so long and have been able to experience something like this, I'm speechless," beamed Arnautovic. "I wouldn't be here without my family. Thanks for everything to Austria, to all the fans who have supported me for years. It's extraordinary, one of the best days after the birth of my children."
"A chapter is closed"
Of course, chants of "Oh, how beautiful it is" echoed through the stadium, and during the lap of honor it was also announced that Bosnia had squandered a 2-0 lead in Cyprus - 2-2! Austria thus took over first place in the World Cup qualifiers with their fifth win in a row (also a record). Two points and nine goals (difference) ahead of Bosnia with one game less - that was a huge step. Or as Arnautovic put it: "One chapter is closed, now we have to move on to the next. The World Cup!"
Commentary by Peter Moizi: The crowning glory
Team boss Ralf Rangnick's announcement the day before the game was crystal clear. Goals, goals, goals! The goal difference is one of the deciding factors at the end of qualifying, so the German team had an extra point to play for in the duel with San Marino.
Mission accomplished! Impressive. Somehow indicative of the team's mentality, will and character. Michael Gregoritsch scored in the twelfth minute to make it 3:0, with San Marino keeper Edoardo Colombo shaking his head in frustration and bewilderment. The ball fluttered into the net and Marcel Sabitzer immediately sprinted into goal to retrieve the ball. So that the soccer dwarf is not allowed the slightest time to catch his breath. Unfortunately in vain. Because a minute-long interruption followed and the video assistant referee annulled the 3:0.
It didn't matter at all. 21 minutes later it was 4:0. Standing ovations, chants, a celebration for the fans. 6:0 at the break - the dream goal shower, a magical experience, all of a piece. A game on the road to the World Cup that will be remembered forever.
First place in the group, 15 points at the start, a goal difference of plus 17, the highest victory in history, Marko Arnautovic replaced Toni Polster as record goalscorer. A historic evening for Austrian sport, Arnautovic crowned his career. Red-White-Red fly to Bucharest with a broad chest to take the next step towards the 2026 World Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
