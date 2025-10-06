BOLO
Horror clown now becomes a TV star against his will
The police are hunting a burglar with a distinctive mask and a penchant for Pokémon trading cards. He struck twice in Ansfelden (Upper Austria), each time wearing a horror clown mask. Now the burglar has become a TV star against his will.
The Ansfelden police department has been investigating this curious case for six months. The wanted burglar with the conspicuous mask struck twice in a short space of time. His target both times was a specialty store in Haid near Ansfelden where collector's cards are sold. And the burglar, who hid his face behind a horror clown mask, was mainly after Pokémon cards.
Sometimes very valuable
If they are the "right" ones, they can fetch several thousand euros - each. "It depends on the age, rarity, type and condition," explained store owner Andreas Falkner in the Krone. The burglar wasn't picky, however, and simply grabbed and took what he could.
Investigators were hoping for sales offers
The first crime took place on March 29. He stole trading cards and other goods were damaged. Five weeks later, on May 4, 2025, he broke into the store again during the night. He stole trading cards again, but the haul was smaller this time as the store owner was at a trade fair with his goods. The total loss amounts to 10,000 euros, according to the owner.
The hope that cards would be offered at flea markets or on internet platforms and that this would lead to the burglar has so far been dashed.
"Manhunt Austria"
Now the thieving horror clown has become a TV star against his will, as surveillance footage of the perpetrator wearing a black sweater and Halloween clown mask is also being shown on television this week.
The case can be seen in "Fahndung Österreich" (Wednesday, from 8.15 pm, on ServusTV).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.