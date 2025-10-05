Now top of the table
Strong finish saves Sturm Graz victory in Altach
Sturm Graz have taken the lead in the Bundesliga table, at least for a short time. The champions won 2:0 (0:0) at SCR Altach on Sunday thanks to a late penalty from Otar Kiteishvili (85') and a goal from Belmin Beganovic in stoppage time and took over first place from SK Rapid, who visit Red Bull Salzburg in the evening game.
Sturm had traveled to the Ländle with three wins in a row, but found no means against the stable Altach defense in the first half. The champions were hardly dangerous, with Kiteishvili, who failed to hit the ball (20th), and Maurice Malone, who did not take the ball well (45.+1).
For a long time, SCR provided the favorites with an even, combative match, mostly trying to succeed with quick advances and also had the biggest opportunity before the break. However, Marlon Mustapha's shot was too weak and fell to goalkeeper Oliver Christensen (15').
Sturm improve after the break
In the second half, Graz became more forceful going forward. Malone had the chance to take the lead, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic (52'). However, Fabio Ingolitsch's team continued to put up a good fight and also had two great chances. Ousmane Diawara shot over the goal from close range (65') and Christensen was on hand to save from Patrick Greil (70').
Leon Grgic was the first to miss for Sturm in the final minute, his header going wide (78'). After a foul by Sandro Ingolitsch on Beganovic, Kiteishvili stepped up to take the penalty and struck sharply into the corner. It was the Georgian's 50th goal in the Bundesliga. Beganovic scored the final goal to seal Altach's first home defeat since the end of March.
SCR Altach - SK Sturm Graz 0:2 (0:0)
Altach, Stadion Schnabelholz, 6,500, refereed by Simsek.
Goals:
0:1 (85.) Kiteishvili (foul penalty)
0:2 (95.) Beganovic
Altach: Stojanovic - Ingolitsch, Zech, Koller, Lukacevic (90. Gugganig) - Bähre, Greil (76. Yalcin), Jäger (90. Oswald), Massombo - Diawara, Mustapha (73. Hrstic)
Storm: Christensen - Oermann (61. Mitchell), Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic - Gorenc Stankovic - Horvat, Kiteishvili (91. Hierländer), Hödl (72. Beck) - Jatta (61. L. Grgic), Malone (72. Beganovic)
Yellow cards: Jäger, Diawara, Ingolitsch or Lavalee, Aiwu, Beck, Christensen
