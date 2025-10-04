Mysterious ticking: St. Charles Church was evacuated

Officials from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) assume that the action was intended to cause panic. The rector of St. Charles Church, Marek Pucalik, and Johannes Pasquali from the Association of Friends of St. Charles Church in Vienna are also shocked: "This is a violent attack on the free exercise of religion as a fundamental and human right. Obviously the intention was to provoke a mass panic during the mass and massively disrupt the subsequent March for Life. We are not afraid and will not be intimidated by violence!"

During the "Mass for Unborn Life"

The timing of the action was probably no coincidence: the "Mass for Unborn Life" took place in St. Charles Church at at 11 a.m. - celebrated by the former Bishop of St. Pölten, Klaus Küng. Just a few hours later, from 1.30 pm, the controversial "March for Life" started on Karlsplatz, where thousands of participants demonstrate against abortion every year.