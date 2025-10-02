Smoke alarm in the subway: two stations evacuated

Defective train on the U1 line

The cause of the smoke was a faulty train on the U1 line. When the subway train pulled into Praterstern station, the driver had already noticed a fault, according to Wiener Linien. Both the Praterstern station and the Vorgartenstraße station were closed and passengers had to leave both stations. Smoke then developed on a siding in the direction of Vorgartenstraße. The exact extent of the damage to the train and whether flames also had to be extinguished was still unclear.