2nd round without result
Trade union: “Government offer insufficient”
No agreement has been reached in the second round of negotiations between the union and the government on salaries in the public sector. "The offer from the employers' side was insufficient", emphasized the union.
"Naturally, we are still very far apart at the moment", said Eckehard Quin, chairman of the civil servants' union (GÖD) after the first round of talks. He did not say how much the government had offered
"Constructive, but divergent in terms of content"
They sat together for a good two hours on Tuesday morning in a branch office of the Federal Chancellery without coming much closer to each other. The head of the GÖD described the negotiations as constructive, but also "divergent in terms of content".
Pröll sees "tough, intensive negotiations"
The government side did not sound too satisfied either. State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) saw "tough, intensive negotiations" and said: "I hope that we can find an agreement."
"The road is still longer"
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) saw difficult positions, as the starting position was difficult. For the NEOS, their main negotiator Martina von Künsberg Sarre made it clear that it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached soon: "There is still a long way to go."
In any case, it was agreed that further talks would be held. When the next round will take place has not been officially communicated. According to insiders, however, they are likely to meet again at the beginning of next week.
Difficult starting position
The starting position for this year's negotiations is extremely difficult. This is because the union already has a legally secured salary agreement, as it was agreed last year that it would be 0.3 percent above inflation for 2026. However, in view of the bleak budget situation, the government has asked the union to unravel the package and re-enter negotiations. Last week, the employee representatives then declared their willingness to enter into talks.
Initial euphoria evaporated
This was also acknowledged by government representatives on Tuesday, with Pröll even seeing a "historic moment" and Marterbauer a revival of the social partnership. However, an agreement still seems a long way off. What is clear is that the aim is to reach an agreement over the next three years. The union was only willing to negotiate on the premise that the zero wage rounds for 2027 and 2028 that had been priced in for 2026 would have to be taken off the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
