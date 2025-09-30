Trade union: “Government offer insufficient”

"Naturally, we are still very far apart at the moment", said Eckehard Quin, chairman of the civil servants' union (GÖD) after the first round of talks. He did not say how much the government had offered

"Constructive, but divergent in terms of content"

They sat together for a good two hours on Tuesday morning in a branch office of the Federal Chancellery without coming much closer to each other. The head of the GÖD described the negotiations as constructive, but also "divergent in terms of content".