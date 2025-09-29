Kuljic: “I couldn’t handle the money”

He was at the center of what is probably the biggest manipulation scandal in Austrian soccer to date and, as a 20-time ÖFB team player, was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison for serious fraud, extortion and coercion - today Sanel Kuljić is a free man who wants to use his own example to warn young footballers in particular! Because "it's always about the money - and if you can't handle it, then you get into these things ..."