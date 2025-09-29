From the ÖFB team to the Häfn
Kuljic: “I couldn’t handle the money”
He was at the center of what is probably the biggest manipulation scandal in Austrian soccer to date and, as a 20-time ÖFB team player, was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison for serious fraud, extortion and coercion - today Sanel Kuljić is a free man who wants to use his own example to warn young footballers in particular! Because "it's always about the money - and if you can't handle it, then you get into these things ..."
As the now 47-year-old Kuljić revealed in the ServusTV program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7", his path to disaster began at the age of 16 - when his father died. "I had a wonderful childhood - but then my father died. That was the one person I looked up to." Suddenly that person was no longer there, "that was the first time I didn't know a way out".
"... but I wanted to spend 4000 euros!"
He was then completely "out of the picture" for a while, was able to fight his way back and make it into professional soccer, but: "What happened during that time was difficult to repair. In other words, I couldn't handle money. I earned 3000 euros, but I wanted to spend 4000 euros."
"Much more simply needs to be done!"
It's definitely a big issue, says Kuljić, young footballers are not taught to be aware of money issues, "not even at school, I think a lot more needs to be done". But the players themselves also have to listen to others, "their parents, grandparents or siblings" - in Kuljić's case, the person he would have listened to, his father, unfortunately died all too young ...
"I really had a lot of time to think!"
Kuljić is now at peace with his conviction and time in prison. "I was guilty and have now served my time. I've had a lot of time to think, definitely," says the former Austria and Wiener Neustadt striker. Speaking of which: even as a 47-year-old, Kuljić is still active on the green turf, or is back on it - in Salzburg's 2nd division south, with Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
"I want to pass on my experience, not just on a sporting level, but also as a person. Simply guide the lads a bit in one direction, what's good, what's bad ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.