Because of Gaddafi money
Criminal association: 5 years in prison for Sarkozy
A Paris court sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-12) to five years in prison in a trial on Thursday. The trial concerned the accusation that Sarkozy accepted money from the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in order to finance his election campaign. The verdict is not final.
The sensational trial revolved around evidence that money was illegally received from the Gaddafi leadership for Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign. In 2016, a witness explained that he had brought several suitcases containing a total of five million euros prepared in Libya to the Paris Interior Ministry, which was led by Sarkozy at the time, in late 2006 or early 2007.
Sarkozy has always denied the accusations, but several charges against him have also been dropped. These include alleged breaches of electoral law and so-called passive corruption, but not the charge of criminal association.
The presiding judge, Nathalie Gavarino, has now declared that Sarkozy is guilty of criminal association because he "allowed his close associates to act with the aim of obtaining financial support" from the Libyan regime.
Sarkozy faces a total of up to ten years in prison and a fine in the proceedings. The verdict is not yet final and an appeal is possible.
Mammoth trial with twelve suspects
In addition to the 70-year-old Sarkozy, twelve suspects were charged in the mammoth trial, including three former ministers. The prosecution had demanded a guilty verdict for all of them. For Sarkozy, they demanded seven years in prison and a fine. The former president's defense pleaded for acquittal.
Convicted of bribery and influence peddling
Sarkozy was French President from 2007 to 2012. In another court case, he was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and influence peddling, two of which were suspended and one of which was spent at home with an ankle monitor. A legal dispute about excessive campaign costs for his failed re-election campaign in 2012, in which Sarkozy was convicted in two instances, is still ongoing.
