Criminal association: 5 years in prison for Sarkozy

Convicted of bribery and influence peddling

Sarkozy was French President from 2007 to 2012. In another court case, he was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and influence peddling, two of which were suspended and one of which was spent at home with an ankle monitor. A legal dispute about excessive campaign costs for his failed re-election campaign in 2012, in which Sarkozy was convicted in two instances, is still ongoing.