LASK and coach Sacramento are divorcing!
The sparrows had already whistled it from the rooftops of Linz this morning and now it's official: Bundesliga club LASK and coach João Sacramento are going their separate ways with immediate effect! A few days after the dramatic derby victory against FC Blau-Weiß Linz and just a few weeks after the Portuguese coach took up his post ...
Contrary to initial speculation, however, Sacramento's departure apparently has nothing to do with his mentor José Mourinho's desire to have his former assistant by his side at his new station at Benfica Lisbon.
Rather, the background to the change of coach lies in a disciplinary incident within the coaching team - LASK parted ways with this member of staff and Sacramento could not/would not support this decision for reasons of loyalty.
"I fully understand that!"
"I fully understand that the club had to act. Out of loyalty to my coaching team, I asked LASK to also terminate my contract," Sacramento said in a statement sent out by the club.
However, the decision was not an easy one for him. He concluded by thanking all employees, players and fans for their time together. "My special thanks go to the club management for their trust and for making this step possible for me. I wish the club all the best for the future."
Ritscher takes over again
Sacramento's interim successor, who sports director Dino Buric bid farewell to as coach "with great commitment and a high level of professionalism", will now be Maximilian Ritscher. The 31-year-old had already been in charge of LASK in the previous season after the club parted company with Markus Schopp.
Ritscher had been head coach in nine games in the spring, recording five wins and two draws with two defeats. The team's participation in the European Cup was only lost in the dramatic final phase of the European Cup play-off against SK Rapid.
