Putin gives in – “if Trump does the same”

Putin wants to initiate dialog with Washington

Putin declared at a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday that he was prepared to extend New START by one year in the interests of global non-proliferation and to initiate a dialog with Washington on a successor treaty if Trump was prepared to do so. "Russia is ready to comply with the key numerical limits of the New START treaty for another year after February 5, 2026," the Russian president said. "We believe that this measure is acceptable only if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities."