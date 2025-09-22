Nuclear blackmail
Putin gives in – “if Trump does the same”
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness on Monday to extend an arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, which limits the number of nuclear weapons on both sides, by one year. However, US President Donald Trump must also do this.
The Kremlin usually only issues threats in connection with nuclear weapons: Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has hinted several times that it could use nuclear weapons under certain circumstances. Russia has also revised its nuclear doctrine and deployed warheads on the territory of Belarus. The West and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail".
A few months before the expiry of the nuclear weapons treaty, Russia and the USA have still not begun talks on extending or revising the treaty due to differences over the war in Ukraine. Trump had expressed his desire for a new nuclear arms control agreement, albeit with China.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires on February 5, 2026. New START limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia may deploy, as well as the use of land-based and submarine-launched missiles and bombers to transport them.
Putin wants to initiate dialog with Washington
Putin declared at a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday that he was prepared to extend New START by one year in the interests of global non-proliferation and to initiate a dialog with Washington on a successor treaty if Trump was prepared to do so. "Russia is ready to comply with the key numerical limits of the New START treaty for another year after February 5, 2026," the Russian president said. "We believe that this measure is acceptable only if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities."
