Minister wants a quota for older workers in companies

An additional reduction in contributions to the FLAF is also possible for all 55- to 59-year-old employees of the employer if the employer reaches the target quota, as well as compensation payments for companies with more than 20/25 employees that have no or too few employees aged 60 and over. A one-off recruitment bonus of around 1000 euros per person in the 55+ age group is also conceivable for Schumann, as she said on ORF's "Pressestunde". In any case, the model should be revenue-neutral for the federal budget.