Austria Vienna turn around crazy thriller against SV Ried

With two 1-0 victories against Altach and at Sturm Graz, Vienna Austria have recently shown strong signs of life and also given coach Stephan Helm, who may be on the verge of being sacked, some breathing space. Now the aim is to make up further ground from 9th place with another win, and to overtake Rieder, who are level on points. "We have been able to create positive momentum, now we have to make use of it," emphasized Helm. According to central defender Philipp Wiesinger, the team remained calm during a minor slump. "We've pulled the right levers, achieved the turnaround and we want to keep going."
"The most important thing is always the next game!"
That would also be important to boost confidence ahead of the Vienna derby. "The derby is not in the back of our minds at all. The most important thing is always the next game when you see how tight things are in the league," said And. "They want to play very aggressively, rely on a high defensive line and play flexibly and courageously with the ball," analyzed Helm. Rieder are hoping to continue their away series.
They recently won 2-0 away at Blau-Weiß Linz and 3-1 at LASK. The recent 2-0 home draw against Hartberg should not be overrated, as many coronavirus cases had caused problems. "After overcoming the wave of illness, you can feel the joy and energy in the team to be able to start the preparation as a complete team on the training pitch again," explained Ried coach Maximilian Senft. The last time the two teams met was on March 4, 2023 (3:1 for Austria), which was also Senft's first match as Ried coach. In 2018/19, the 36-year-old Viennese was assistant coach at Austria.
