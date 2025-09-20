Austria Vienna turn around crazy thriller against SV Ried

With two 1-0 victories against Altach and at Sturm Graz, Vienna Austria have recently shown strong signs of life and also given coach Stephan Helm, who may be on the verge of being sacked, some breathing space. Now the aim is to make up further ground from 9th place with another win, and to overtake Rieder, who are level on points. "We have been able to create positive momentum, now we have to make use of it," emphasized Helm. According to central defender Philipp Wiesinger, the team remained calm during a minor slump. "We've pulled the right levers, achieved the turnaround and we want to keep going."